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The PlannedEmic - there never was a virus
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90 views • August 05, 2021
COVID-19 THE SCAM - planned for decades and it became a fact with help of evil, corrupt governments worldwide, bought an paid by pharma deathcare workers, lying presstitues from all MSM and MOSTLY thanks to braindead, unable to think on their own muzzled sheeple who make about 90% of world population.
Symptoms of the Death Virus Cause of the Panic
Losing your freedom of movement
Losing your freedom of expression
Losing your job
Losing your business
Losing your home
Losing your children
Cause of the Panic Plandemic
Intentional drive to create panic and fear
Constant propaganda and misrepresentation of the facts
Inflated Covid-19 case numbers and purposely misclassified cause of death
Confused and contradicting health “leadership” by the government, the WHO and the CDC
Why?
Total world domination
Financial enslavement
One world government
One world religion
Depopulation
How?
Identification and control of every human on the planet through:
Mass surveillance & Identity chips
Forced vaccination
Police Law & Community watch dogs
Tracking and Tracing
Effect: A New World Order
source:
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/welcome.html
Symptoms of the Death Virus Cause of the Panic
Losing your freedom of movement
Losing your freedom of expression
Losing your job
Losing your business
Losing your home
Losing your children
Cause of the Panic Plandemic
Intentional drive to create panic and fear
Constant propaganda and misrepresentation of the facts
Inflated Covid-19 case numbers and purposely misclassified cause of death
Confused and contradicting health “leadership” by the government, the WHO and the CDC
Why?
Total world domination
Financial enslavement
One world government
One world religion
Depopulation
How?
Identification and control of every human on the planet through:
Mass surveillance & Identity chips
Forced vaccination
Police Law & Community watch dogs
Tracking and Tracing
Effect: A New World Order
source:
http://www.truthunmasked.org/p/welcome.html
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