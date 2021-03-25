EP 2385-9AM Biden Doesn’t Know He Has A Press Conference Today

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THURSDAY - MARCH 25, 2021
LIVE BROADCAST: 9AM https://vimeo.com/event/706533 6PM https://vimeo.com/event/706574
As America prepares to hear Joe Biden take questions from the press for the first time since becoming president, it seems that the man himself is completely unaware that the event is happening. Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy noted Wednesday that when Biden was asked if he was prepared for the presser, the president responded “what press conference?” Doocy noted that he has “a binder full of questions” to ask Biden, because “it’s been a while.” https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/17291
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