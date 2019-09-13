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Democrats Announce Plan To Confiscate 90% Of Guns - FULL SHOW 9/13/19
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353 views • September 13, 2019
Tune in to witness the breakdown of the left's facade, as they openly call for gun confiscation in the hopes of triggering a civil war.
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http://infowars.com
http://newswars.com
http://europe.infowars.com
http://prisonplanet.com
http://infowarsstore.com
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