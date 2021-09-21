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FORCED DEATH SHOT (JAB) ON A LITTLE GIRL - SHE WAS FIGHTING FOR HER LIFE
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1509 views • September 21, 2021
This is one of the most saddest and upsetting videos I have watched . . . this little girl did put up a fight for her life . . . . what gets me is, how can anyone stand by, make a video of this terribly upsetting scene and not be saying anything against this? How can anyone of those people even do this to a small child for a start and not think twice about it . . . it was not too long ago a scene similar to this against a small child would we would have heard the cry . . . THIS IS ABUSE . . . . . if this poor child was not left permanently traumatised after this shocking act, I would be very surprised.
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