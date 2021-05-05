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POTUS: Never Give Up! The truth will come out anyway, bigger and stronger than ever before
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150 views • May 05, 2021
May 5, 2021
Trump takes aim at social media, speaks in present tense and says “Free Speech has been taken away from the President…” Which one is he talking about? Let’s look at the continued Social Media censorship, proof of rigging and the tenacity of a man who will not give up.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/desk
https://www.oversightboard.com/decision/FB-691QAMHJ/
https://www.wmur.com/article/windham-election-audit-company-controversy/36322629#
https://twitter.com/TalkMullins (Windham clip)
https://www.fastcompany.com/90441559/two-experts-quit-election-accountability-group-over-claims-it-has-been-endorsing-untrustworthy-machines
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/tgp-exclusive-witnessed-arizona-auditing-floor-ballots-scanned-tested-documented-process-organized-secure/
https://www.depernolaw.com/dominion.html
https://electionwiz.com/2021/05/04/breaking-michigan-lawsuit-claims-to-have-cracked-dominion-election-code/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
Trump takes aim at social media, speaks in present tense and says “Free Speech has been taken away from the President…” Which one is he talking about? Let’s look at the continued Social Media censorship, proof of rigging and the tenacity of a man who will not give up.
Thanks for watching and praying!
Website: Prayingcitizen.com
Subscribe to Praying Citizen newsletter: https://visitor.r20.constantcontact.com/manage/optin?v=001Y-u_IrclD3r9gDkIEQUl9Gbhv88RjW-G
Sources:
https://www.donaldjtrump.com/desk
https://www.oversightboard.com/decision/FB-691QAMHJ/
https://www.wmur.com/article/windham-election-audit-company-controversy/36322629#
https://twitter.com/TalkMullins (Windham clip)
https://www.fastcompany.com/90441559/two-experts-quit-election-accountability-group-over-claims-it-has-been-endorsing-untrustworthy-machines
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/tgp-exclusive-witnessed-arizona-auditing-floor-ballots-scanned-tested-documented-process-organized-secure/
https://www.depernolaw.com/dominion.html
https://electionwiz.com/2021/05/04/breaking-michigan-lawsuit-claims-to-have-cracked-dominion-election-code/
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use. Views expressed in this video are personal opinions only! No guarantee is made to veracity of the statements made, although every effort is made to ensure the truth is expressed.
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