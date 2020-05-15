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Lozano Speaks out and offers simple successful treatment for cv
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41 views • May 15, 2020
Not only does she indicate what to prescribe, she indicates how to get around the roadblocks that are being put in place to prevent this simple less than $20 solution. THEY want the vaccine, WE want to survive!!
The treatment that she uses hydroxychloroquine starts at 4:00 provided by President Trump! NIH is finally studying it.
The treatment that she uses hydroxychloroquine starts at 4:00 provided by President Trump! NIH is finally studying it.
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