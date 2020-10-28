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College Is Not A Daycare | Everett Piper And Stefan Molyneux
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89 views • October 28, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3863/college-is-not-a-daycare-everett-piper-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3863-college-is-not-a-daycare-everett-piper-and-stefan-molyneux
With the rise of postmodernism across the intellectual landscape and the ongoing propaganda ongoing in many western universities, the objective nature of truth is under attack by the most depraved aspects of modern society. Dr. Everett Piper joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of objective ethics, the infection of postmodernism on college campuses, the rise of ad hominem attacks and the erosion of the foundations which built western civilization.
Dr. Everett Piper is the President of Oklahoma Wesleyan University and the author of “Why I Am A Liberal and Other Conservative Ideas” and “Not a Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth.”
Not a Day Care: http://www.fdrurl.com/not-a-daycare
Why I Am A Liberal: http://www.fdrurl.com/why-I-am-a-liberal
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dreverettpiper
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3863/college-is-not-a-daycare-everett-piper-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3863-college-is-not-a-daycare-everett-piper-and-stefan-molyneux
With the rise of postmodernism across the intellectual landscape and the ongoing propaganda ongoing in many western universities, the objective nature of truth is under attack by the most depraved aspects of modern society. Dr. Everett Piper joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of objective ethics, the infection of postmodernism on college campuses, the rise of ad hominem attacks and the erosion of the foundations which built western civilization.
Dr. Everett Piper is the President of Oklahoma Wesleyan University and the author of “Why I Am A Liberal and Other Conservative Ideas” and “Not a Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth.”
Not a Day Care: http://www.fdrurl.com/not-a-daycare
Why I Am A Liberal: http://www.fdrurl.com/why-I-am-a-liberal
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dreverettpiper
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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