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College Is Not A Daycare | Everett Piper And Stefan Molyneux
Stefan Molyneux
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89 views • October 28, 2020
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MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3863/college-is-not-a-daycare-everett-piper-and-stefan-molyneux-
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3863-college-is-not-a-daycare-everett-piper-and-stefan-molyneux

With the rise of postmodernism across the intellectual landscape and the ongoing propaganda ongoing in many western universities, the objective nature of truth is under attack by the most depraved aspects of modern society. Dr. Everett Piper joins Stefan Molyneux to discuss the importance of objective ethics, the infection of postmodernism on college campuses, the rise of ad hominem attacks and the erosion of the foundations which built western civilization.

Dr. Everett Piper is the President of Oklahoma Wesleyan University and the author of “Why I Am A Liberal and Other Conservative Ideas” and “Not a Day Care: The Devastating Consequences of Abandoning Truth.”

Not a Day Care: http://www.fdrurl.com/not-a-daycare
Why I Am A Liberal: http://www.fdrurl.com/why-I-am-a-liberal
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dreverettpiper

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy