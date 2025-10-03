The Original Shutdown Wasn't a Political Game. It Was Revolution.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
On October 20th, 1774, the First Continental Congress passed the Continental Association, a coordinated economic shutdown in response to relentless attacks by the British Empire, including the hated Coercive Acts. It was a four pronged strategy that included a revolutionary, local enforcement mechanism - taking over with self-government from the bottom up.
Path to Liberty: October 3, 2025