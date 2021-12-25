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076.-Known Duty, Moses & Zipporah -Type Meets Antitype - What's Up Prof? 76
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11 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 76 we look at the story of Moses, Zipporah, and the Exodus and how the type meets the antitype in the time that we live in. Just as Moses and the Israelites, each of us today have a known duty of God that, if we neglect to perform, makes it impossible to be under His protection.
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Life at its best (playlist)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGR0b...
Food for Thought
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 560
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 255.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Temperance and Bible Hygiene, p. 121.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 18 (1903), Lt 149, 1903
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 92.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 302.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 18 (1903), Lt 149, 1903 par.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 91.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 92.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Healthful Living, p. 51.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 23 (1908) - Ms 49, 1908
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 94.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 95.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 283 - 287
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 1, p. 209.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Review and Herald June 1, 1897, paragraph 9
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Review and Herald June 17, 1890, paragraph 8
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #TypeMeetsAntitype
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Life at its best (playlist)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGR0b...
Food for Thought
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Testimonies for the Church, vol. 1, p. 560
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 255.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christian Temperance and Bible Hygiene, p. 121.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 18 (1903), Lt 149, 1903
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 92.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 4, p. 302.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 18 (1903), Lt 149, 1903 par.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 91.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 92.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Healthful Living, p. 51.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Letters and Manuscripts — Volume 23 (1908) - Ms 49, 1908
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 94.5
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Truth About Angels, p. 95.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Patriarchs and Prophets, p. 283 - 287
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Spirit of Prophecy, vol. 1, p. 209.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Review and Herald June 1, 1897, paragraph 9
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
The Review and Herald June 17, 1890, paragraph 8
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
#WalterVeith #WhatsUpProf #TypeMeetsAntitype
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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