Cover 3 Bill Gates of Hell Programs, Vax Kids, Smart Towns (plus dream), Mosquito Virus

New ebook available about the fourth beast tech system (Link below). Note, I'm looking to get it edited but the couple people that tried thought the information was too scary.Whatever Bill Gates pushes, run from it. Do the opposite. We cover smart cities plus a dream on the tech hitting small towns. A new mosquito virus has been reported. Plus, some interesting tweets from Jim Stone Media about Kids and the poke.

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New Ebook - Need editor but it will wake up the asleep. https://www.amazon.com/Seal-Opened-Keys-Beast-KINGDOM-ebook/dp/B0B65NZH1R/ref=sr_1_1?crid=2YEG8CQO1U2L7&keywords=sjwellfire&qid=1657545150&s=books&sprefix=sjwellfire%2Cstripbooks%2C73&sr=1-1





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