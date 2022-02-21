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2 21 22 An ENTIRE Generation of CHILDREN traumatized How CAN EVIL PPL get by with THIS PRAY
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82 views • February 21, 2022
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Four week emergency food kit save $50
http://preparewithandweknow.com/
—————————————
*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
Otherworldy
Song by Roman P
https://artlist.io/song/44416/otherworldy?search=roman
Click here to watch Capitol Punishment the MOVIE: https://bit.ly/3ljqblO
Banners for Freedom - https://www.banners4freedom.com/
How to make HCQ: https://youtube.com/shorts/sPQRMJYX5QY?feature=share
File a criminal complaint, assumption of liability agreement
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Skippy Dee Doo Dah May 7 2022. 3p-6p
https://skippydeedoodah.com/
UN troops in Canada
https://t.me/RealEyes_1776/8056
Audio was too bad to hear about Schwab
https://t.me/Nation_Restoration/1550
Kneel in prayer
https://t.me/Nation_Restoration/1547
Trump impersonator
https://t.me/realKarliBonne/74694
India news
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/16896
We are the last generation
https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/16871
Nunes discusses durham
https://t.me/LIVANDU/12583
Vax blood vs unvax blood
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3045
Croatia MP
https://t.me/TheGreatResetTimes/14495
SCHWAB on the hit list for the Grand Jury
https://t.me/VigilantFox/2825
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/andweknow_official/
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
*Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/realandweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*Odysee: https://odysee.com/@andweknow:b
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClWTBNGnjXEZOtEwEp9BGTg
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https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ DONT TREAD ON ME ★ Made in the USA
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
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★ Don The Punisher Pin ★ Made in the USA
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★ We The People Pin ★ Made in the USA
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★ 14k Gold Plated Cross Pin ★
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