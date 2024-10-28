Daniel 7 God’s View Of World History

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Daniel 7 with a message entitled - God’s View Of World History



In Daniel 7 the prophet records a night vision that God gave him concerning four world empires, symbolized as four beasts (Daniel 7:1–14). The four empires are the same as Nebuchadnezzar saw in his dream in Daniel 2, although in that dream they are pictured as various metals in a statue.

Daniel sees four beasts emerging from the "great sea":

The lion: Represents the Babylonian King, Nebuchadnezzar

The bear: Represents the Persian King, Cyrus

The winged leopard: Represents the King of the Greek Empire, Alexander

The fourth beast: Represents the Roman Empire, and the revived empire in the end times led by the antichrist.

As we see, the vision predicts major world empires and events from the time of Daniel to the second coming of Christ.

Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au





Here is a link to our YouTube channel.

https://www.youtube.com/@CalvaryMelbourneAustralia