Women’s History Month is White Women’s Supremacy Month: Celebrating the Supreme Excellence of White Women and the Positive Power of White Supremacy

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
An in-depth exploration of white women’s historical and cultural contributions during Women’s History Month, examining themes of excellence, beauty, intelligence, and leadership in the context of racial identity and positive group affirmation.
Read the complete article and view supporting resources at the White Free Press https://whitefreepress.substack.com/p/womens-history-month-is-white-womens
#WomensHistoryMonth #WhiteExcellence #WhiteWomen #FemaleSupremacy #RacialPride
7:27End Screen