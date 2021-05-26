© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Drs. Dr. Lee Merritt, Sherri Tenpenny, Larry Palevsky, & Christiane Northrup Discuss Further Transmission From Vaccinated To Unvaccinated - Very Important; Please Circulate (MIRRORED)
Follow
14
Share
Report
5812 views • May 26, 2021
Drs. Dr. Lee Merritt, Sherri Tenpenny, Larry Palevsky, & Christiane Northrup Discuss Further Transmission From Vaccinated To Unvaccinated - Very Important; Please Circulate (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Follow-up-to-the-5-Doctors-Discussion-of-the-COVID-Shots-as-Bioweapons:b
The 5 Doctors Reconvene To Discuss Transmission Issues From Those Injected With Bioweapons To Those Who Refuse The Shots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJJvTZQxMaNK/
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/Follow-up-to-the-5-Doctors-Discussion-of-the-COVID-Shots-as-Bioweapons:b
The 5 Doctors Reconvene To Discuss Transmission Issues From Those Injected With Bioweapons To Those Who Refuse The Shots
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DJJvTZQxMaNK/
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.