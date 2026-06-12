Trump's Groundhog Day: We Are Stuck In A Repeating TIME LOOP of Endless War and Impossible Peace

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- Groundhog Day Analogy and Trump's Peace Deal Announcements (0:00)
- Trump's Delusional Claims and Market Reactions (8:50)
- Trump's Mental Health and Comparisons to David Copperfield (11:03)
- Economic Impact and Market Reactions to Trump's Claims (16:12)
- Trump's Delusional Claims and Economic Reality (20:35)
- Upcoming Events and Promotions (23:46)
- Final Thoughts and Personal Transformation (26:49)
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