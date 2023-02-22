HARRY VOX DESTROYS THE WASHINGTON PROTEST SHILLS WHO RAGE AT EVERYONE EXCEPT THE ACTUAL ENEMY

https://www.brighteonstore.com/?rfsn=6464267.2f6970
Harry Vox - EU
Harry Vox - Unsafe Space
They had a rally in Washington today - RAGE AGAINST THE WAR MACHINE.
If they ever actually expressed "rage" against the fundamental enemy who controls all the peripheral subordinate enemies, they would lose everything. So everyone quivers at the thought and attacks phantoms instead. They will even go so far as attack anyone who does have the courage to confront the real enemy. And they will fight to demonstrate to this real enemy that they can be trusted to play nice and never once offend this real enemy who can crush these people in a second. Everyone has to play nice with the real enemy, while that enemy eviscerates every hope for the future.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.