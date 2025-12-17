The storming of Gulyaypole in the Zaporizhia region, a masterful strike by our drone on a group of enemies

The Russian, 57th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Krasnograd Red Banner, Suvorov Order Brigade is operating.

✨Dispersion and only dispersion in this war. Otherwise - a group target.

Two majors

Adding:

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 17, 2025

▪️ The enemy attacked with drones at night in Krasnodar Krai, targeting, among other things, an oil refinery. In the Slavyansk district, 2 people were injured, and at least 5 private homes were damaged. Fragments of drones were found in the private sector of Slavyansk-on-Kuban and the Pribrezhnoye settlement. Roofs were damaged, windows were broken. Damage to the power supply network was reported in the district center. In the Krasnoarmeysky district, fragments of drones were found at nine addresses. Drone fragments fell in the Starchikovskaya, Protichka, and Krizhanovsky settlements, and there was damage to private homes. Drones were shot down over six districts of the Rostov region, and property of a private enterprise was damaged in the Nikolayevskaya settlement of the Konstantinovsky district. Reports of air defense operations in the Saratov region were reported.

▪️ In the Belgorod- Dnestrovsky region, the enemy attacked a substation immediately after, and the power outage in the region was extended for another day. Explosions were heard in Kiev (TEC-6 area) and in Kramatorsk, and the "Geraniums" were operating on targets in the Chernigov, Sumy, and Dnepropetrovsk regions.

▪️ In the Sumy direction, the GR "North" is engaged in fierce battles with the support of aviation, artillery, and TOCs. Our forces continue to advance on several sections of the front and have reached Andreevka.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, a UAV of the AFU attacked a car on the Ustinka-Yasnye Zori road, and a couple was seriously injured. In the Gora-Podol village, a couple was also injured in a drone attack on a car.

▪️ In the Kharkov direction, the GR "North" is expanding the zone of control in the area of the liberated Volchansk. They report on advances near Staritsa, near Liman, in Vilcha, and in Volchansky Hutors. Continuing battles in the Melovoe-Khatnye area and on the Litsovsky section of the front are reported.

▪️ Southeast of Red Liman - battles in the direction of the Ozernoe settlement.

▪️ On the North direction, the Russian Army continues to push back the AFU, levelling the front and freeing up forces. The enemy admits the closure of several "pockets" in the area of the city taken by our forces.

▪️ On the Slavyansk direction, the enemy notes the intensification of the Russian Army's operations and has advanced northwest of Sacco and Vanzetti and near the Pazeno settlement.

▪️ On the Konstantinovsky direction, the Russian Army levelled the front east of the city.

▪️ North of the liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), reports of battles in the area of Novoe Shakhovo (Rosa Luxemburg) are reported. On the Druzhkovsky direction, reports of battles in the area of Oktyabrskoe (Shakhovo) are reported. Constant counterattacks by the enemy indicate the desire of the enemy's command to tie up our forces in battles, despite the loss of the AFU of Krasnoarmeysk.

▪️ Continuing battles for Gulyaypole. The enemy complains that the GR "East" is stretching its reserves by engaging them in battles in the areas near Varvarovka and Dobropillia. Heavy weapons and drones are working in Gulyaypole. The situation for the AFU is characterized by the channels of the enemy as "very difficult".

▪️ On the Zaporozhye front, a new element of the situation is reports of our advance towards Lukyanovsk (northeast of Stepnogorsk, where battles continue). The AFU attempted an attack on the Zaporozhye NPP, and a communication line between the open switchgear of the nuclear and thermal power plants was damaged, the radiation background is normal. As a result of the AFU attack, the normal power supply to the city of Vasilyevka was disrupted. A car parking in the city of Vasilyevka was also attacked. A woman was killed by a drone strike in Pologi.

▪️ In the Kherson region in Kakhovka, a 78-year-old woman was injured in a shelling of an administrative building. Numerous settlements are under AFU attacks.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)