BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Date: July 30, 2026. Lesson 149-2026. Title: When Friendly Words Hide a Dangerous Heart
TruNews
TruNewsCheckmark Icon
1048 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 2 days ago

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart continue their study of Proverbs 26 by examining verses 23–26, where Solomon exposes one of the most dangerous forms of deception: hatred concealed beneath kind words and outward friendliness. Through the vivid picture of a broken clay vessel coated to resemble silver, this passage warns believers to develop godly discernment without becoming cynical. Learn why charm and flattery are not always signs of sincerity, why trust must be earned rather than assumed, and why every hidden motive will ultimately be brought into the light. This practical and sobering lesson reminds us to pursue integrity of heart, speak truth without pretense, and rest in God's promise that deception will never remain hidden forever.

Lesson 149-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart


You can partner with us by visiting MannaNation.com, calling 1-888-519-4935, or by mail at PO Box 399 Vero Beach, FL 32961


MEGA FIRE reveals the ancient recurring cycles of war and economic collapse that have shaped history for 600 years. These patterns predict America is now entering its most dangerous period since World War II. Get your copy today!

www.megafire.world


Get high-quality emergency preparedness food today from American Reserves!

www.AmericanReserves.com


It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today!

www.Amazon.com/Final-Day


Apple users, you can download the audio version on Apple Books!

www.books.apple.com/final-day


Purchase the 4-part DVD set or start streaming Sacrificing Liberty today.

www.Sacrificingliberty.com

Keywords
rickwilesmorningmannadocburkhart
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
The numbing inaction on Gaza’s death count: Why 250,000 casualties and 21,000 dead children still fail to shock the world into action

The numbing inaction on Gaza’s death count: Why 250,000 casualties and 21,000 dead children still fail to shock the world into action

Lance D Johnson
AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

AP-NORC poll: Two-thirds of US adults say Iran war not worthwhile; Trump approval on handling at 28%

Garrison Vance
Massachusetts High Court Rules FCC Preempts Local Regulation of Verizon Tower

Massachusetts High Court Rules FCC Preempts Local Regulation of Verizon Tower

Edison Reed
Georgia Power to Seize Homes for AI Data Center Transmission Line

Georgia Power to Seize Homes for AI Data Center Transmission Line

Edison Reed
Vitamin C Supplementation Linked to Lower Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Large UK Study

Vitamin C Supplementation Linked to Lower Multiple Sclerosis Risk in Large UK Study

Coco Somers
LiDAR Scans Reveal Thousands of Ancient Earthworks Beneath Amazon Rainforest

LiDAR Scans Reveal Thousands of Ancient Earthworks Beneath Amazon Rainforest

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy