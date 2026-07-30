Date: July 30, 2026. Lesson 149-2026. Title: When Friendly Words Hide a Dangerous Heart

In today's Morning Manna, Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart continue their study of Proverbs 26 by examining verses 23–26, where Solomon exposes one of the most dangerous forms of deception: hatred concealed beneath kind words and outward friendliness. Through the vivid picture of a broken clay vessel coated to resemble silver, this passage warns believers to develop godly discernment without becoming cynical. Learn why charm and flattery are not always signs of sincerity, why trust must be earned rather than assumed, and why every hidden motive will ultimately be brought into the light. This practical and sobering lesson reminds us to pursue integrity of heart, speak truth without pretense, and rest in God's promise that deception will never remain hidden forever.

Lesson 149-2026

Teachers: Rick Wiles and Doc Burkhart





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