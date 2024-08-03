US to send jets and warships as Iran threatens Israel

The US will deploy additional warships and fighter jets to the Middle East to help defend Israel from possible attacks by Iran and its proxies, the Pentagon said. Tensions remain high in the region over the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran and Fuad Shukr, a key commander of the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah. The Hamas leader was killed in Tehran on Wednesday. Iran and its proxy in Gaza blamed the attack on Israel, which has not commented. Iran's leader Ayatollah Khamenei has vowed "harsh punishment" against Israel after the assassination of Haniyeh. Missile defence forces were placed on a state of increased readiness to deploy, the Pentagon said, adding that its commitment to defend Israel was "ironclad".



Follow TrendingNews channel at Brighteon.com for the most current and breaking news updates.







