Iran Tests New Khorramshahr-5 ICBM | Hypersonic Missile with 12,000 KM Range?

Iran has reportedly tested its most advanced missile yet — the Khorramshahr-5, a long-range ballistic missile that allegedly boasts a 12,000-kilometer range and a 2-ton warhead. If true, this missile would mark a dramatic leap in Iran's missile technology — capable of reaching targets across continents and rivaling intercontinental ballistic missiles fielded by global powers.

1. The strategic design and reported specifications of Khorramshahr-5.

2. Iran's hypersonic ambitions, with claims of Mach 16 speeds.

3. How this missile compares with the U.S. GBU-57 MOP bunker buster.

4. The missile’s role in post-conflict deterrence following the June 2025 Iran-Israel war.

5. Analysis of whether the claims are realistic or exaggerated propaganda.

Further Info:

Explainer: Is ‘Khorramshahr-5’ poised to become Iran’s first intercontinental ballistic missile?

https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/07/27/751953/explainer-is-khorramshahr-5-irans-first-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-a-near-future-reality



