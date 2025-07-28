Iran Tests New Khorramshahr-5 ICBM | Hypersonic Missile with 12,000 KM Range?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Iran has reportedly tested its most advanced missile yet — the Khorramshahr-5, a long-range ballistic missile that allegedly boasts a 12,000-kilometer range and a 2-ton warhead. If true, this missile would mark a dramatic leap in Iran's missile technology — capable of reaching targets across continents and rivaling intercontinental ballistic missiles fielded by global powers.
In this short video, you will see:
1. The strategic design and reported specifications of Khorramshahr-5.
2. Iran's hypersonic ambitions, with claims of Mach 16 speeds.
3. How this missile compares with the U.S. GBU-57 MOP bunker buster.
4. The missile’s role in post-conflict deterrence following the June 2025 Iran-Israel war.
5. Analysis of whether the claims are realistic or exaggerated propaganda.
Further Info:
Explainer: Is ‘Khorramshahr-5’ poised to become Iran’s first intercontinental ballistic missile?
https://www.presstv.ir/Detail/2025/07/27/751953/explainer-is-khorramshahr-5-irans-first-intercontinental-ballistic-missile-a-near-future-reality
Mirrored - Global Military Forum
