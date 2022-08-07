Viktor Orban Rocks CPAC; Hypocrite Thy Name is Trudeau World News 8/7/22

Ahead on this week’s episode of TOP News Stories from Around the World!

Hungary’s Prime Minister, Viktor Orban, Rocked CPAC this week with a 30 minute, crowd pleasing, speech “Less drag queens, more Chuck Norris“. Orban discussed the importance of family and rejecting gender ideology, saying we need to “build a wall around our children” to protect against people who are targeting them. “To sum up, the mother is a woman, the father is a man – and leave our kids alone. Full stop, end of discussion!”

There’s a new movement in the UK to fight rising energy costs: Don’t Pay UK– the campaigner calls on Brits to join in on collective action to protest against rising energy bills.

Also, new Aussie politician, Malcolm Roberts, drops Digital ID truth bombs- Digital Identity: A License to Live. Australians have to ask themselves, do they really want the government acting as an omnipresent policeman standing guard over every commercial transaction? In Queensland Australia, a man tracks down the doctor who gave one of his family members the covid vaccine and they died after taking it.

Then in Madagascar… people are protesting against power cuts and soaring prices… 75% of the population live below the poverty line (less than $1.90 per day)… they own nothing and they are not happy… Governments cannot afford to subsidize energy and are raising prices.

Finally, in Canada, Trudeau jet sets mask-less with his family on vacation, leaving angry flyers backed-up in airports. And an unvaccinated man is denied hospital entry to be by his pregnant wife’s side for an emergency ultrasound to check fetal health in Barrie, Ontario. All of that and much more, ahead! Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/viktor-orban-rocks-cpac-hypocrite-thy-name-is-trudeau/

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