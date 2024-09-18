The night of September 18 was marked by another massive wave of Ukrainian drone strikes in Russian western regions. For the first time in a long time, Ukrainian UAVs managed to reach Russian rear military facility.

In total, Russian air defense forces destroyed 54 Ukrainian drones in five regions. Probably, some of the UAVs targeted Russian capital but they were intercepted on their way to Moscow.

The attack resulted in a large fire in the Tver region. A warehouse of ammunition in the city of Toropets was destroyed.

In their turn, Russian drones and missiles do not stop hunting for the Ukrainian military in the rear. At night, Russian drone strikes were reported in a dozen regions in the center and east of Ukraine, including near Kiev.

The balance of power remains unchanged both in the airspace and on the ground.

On the evening of September 17, military sources confirmed Russian control of another important stronghold in the Pokrovsk direction. Russian flags are waving in the town of Ukrainsk, from where Ukrainian forces fled before the last road to the west was cut off. The battle there lasted for about 10 days when Ukrainsk was surrounded from three directions and mopped up by Russian forces.

The Russian military is not losing time and launched assault on the town of Gornyak located to the south and gained a foothold there.

The retreating Ukrainian units are now forced to hold defense along the strategically important road to Kurahovo, used for military supplies of a wide front west of the Donetsk urban agglomeration.

As a result of rapid Russian offensive, the main Ukrainian stronghold in Selidovo, where the assault has already begun, is threatened with encirclement from the south.

Meanwhile, on the northern flank of the Pokrovsk front, Russian forces are close to repel the enemy from Grodovka. They crossed the Zhuravka River and are already destroying the last Ukrainian military positions in the northern part of the settlement.

Ground in the Donbass, the Ukrainian military is bleeding looking for victories on the Russian territory. Unable to stop Russian offensive around Sudzha, Ukrainian motorized groups attempt attacks near the border area of Novy Put. So far, to no avail. There are no Ukrainian forces in the village of Veseloe. The Ukrainian military is trying to accumulate forces in the forest area south of the settlement, where they are grinded by Russian fire.

Reports from the frontlines suppose that another Russian offensive may begin on the southern Zaporozhie front. Ukrainian command recently withdrew several reserve units from this direction, surrendering hopes of counteroffensive in the south. As a result, Russian forces intensified their operations in the area of Orekhov.

Mirrored - South Front





