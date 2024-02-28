Whats the Best Hands down NO BS EDC Flashlight? #RFB

Well I tested over 3 dozen for over 10 years and will be dropping that video in a day or so. Every light great and small Ill show which one will save your butt when it matters!

#thrunite #nitecore #lupine #magicshine #surefire





RFB - ALL VIDEOS

https://lbry.tv/@richiefromboston:9





RichieFromBoston

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/juH53r3AyWVW/





Shared from and subscribe to:

JailBreak Overlander

https://www.youtube.com/@jailbreakoverlander/videos



