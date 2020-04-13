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The Root Of All Evil, Money???
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8 views • April 13, 2020
What did Jesus really say about money? Should Christians obey the laws of the land? ' This Great Sermon About What Jesus Really Said About Money' unravels what Jesus said about materialism. The video also explores passages from Matthew chapter 17 and Matthew chapter 22 which touch on what Jesus said about paying tax, unravelling the full context of when he said: "Render unto Caesar...". The video asks the question: Who are you loyal to? God or Caesar? Is it time to confront the root of all evil in your life?
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