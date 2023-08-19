Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
EPOCH TV Special Report preview | J6 dramatic footage of US Capitol Police Security Video
channel image
GalacticStorm
2093 Subscribers
Shop now
33 views
Published a day ago

EPOCH TV Special Report preview | J6 dramatic footage of US Capitol Police security video

We were given access to tens of thousands of hours of US Capitol Police security video of Jan 6. Join #JoshuaPhilipp and Joe Hanneman for a special report that lays out their findings.

The dramatic footage helps answer some of the many questions that remain two-and-a-half years after the events of Jan. 6.

source👇
https://ept.ms/TheCapitolHillTapesCR

Keywords
fake newsnew footagejan 6 footageepoch tvjosh philippcross roadsmsm narrative

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket