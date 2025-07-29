BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lawyers Suck - Protect Yourself From Crooked Lawyers and The CRA - The Tax & Money Show Episode 68
KevinJJohnston
KevinJJohnstonCheckmark Icon
286 followers
Follow
6 views • 1 day ago

LAWYERS SUCK – PROTECT YOUR HOME FROM CRIMINALS AND THE CRA


Welcome to The Tax and Money Show with Kevin J. Johnston – Episode 68. This is the #1 tax and money show in Canada, where we talk about how to make money, keep money, eliminate tax burdens, and build real wealth in a country that wants to rob you blind. If you're tired of being lied to by your accountant or lawyer, you're in the right place.


In tonight’s episode, we’re exposing the massive misconceptions Canadians have about capital gains tax—specifically how it applies to property sales, investment portfolios, and corporate asset transfers. Most Canadians are getting fleeced because they believe the propaganda. Kevin J. Johnston will teach you how to protect your property, your income, and your legacy without ever needing to bow down to the CRA.


We’re also taking a deep dive into why Canadian lawyers have become completely useless. The vast majority are nothing more than cowards in suits who are terrified of offending the Crown or the CRA. They work for the government—not for you. Kevin J. Johnston pulls no punches in revealing how the legal industry is sabotaging your financial freedom and what you can do to take back control.


Unlike the weaklings in law offices across the country, Kevin J. Johnston is here to give you real-world strategies to legally reduce or eliminate tax, shield your assets, and grow real wealth. Every episode is packed with information you won’t get anywhere else—especially not from your lawyer. Join the thousands of Canadians who are waking up and getting rich by knowing the rules and fighting back.


