Could US Officials Face War Crime Charges?

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Judge Napolitano interviews former weapons inspector Scott Ritter on the subject of U.S. officials and their possible involvement in the commission of war crimes by the Trump administration.
Video Source:
Judging Freedom With Judge Andrew Napolitano
Closing Theme Music:
'Not On Our Watch' by Frank M. Lopez
Westcombe Sound Library
Video editing software using CapCut
Closing Credits Compilation:
Westcombe Motion Pictures
Oxley Park, NSW
Australia 2760
MMXXVI
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NOTE: There is no connection between Judge Andrew Napolitano or Mr Scott Ritter and this channel
pce thu14:14