Xi Jinping and King of Saudi Arabia Sign Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement

摘要：12/09/2022 Xi Jinping and King Salman of Saudi Arabia signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement covering 34 investments as well as a hydrogen energy deal. The highest profile reception Xi Jinping received in Saudi Arabia is in stark contrast to the low-profile welcome U.S. President Joe Biden received when he visited in July this year.
