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Linked Ventures' Cannabis Investor Pitch Competition
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13 views • January 01, 2021
The Investor Spotlight is a shark tank style pitch event hosted by Linked Ventures, a global platform showcasing emerging companies to high net worth, professional and international Investors, Venture Capital, Private Equity, Family Offices and Industry participants.
During this Investor Spotlight webinar hosted by Tim Lozott, CEO & Managing Director Green Life Capital, you'll hear from the following presenting companies:
Lawrence Taylor, CEO Christina, a Real Estate Sponsor in California
Davina Kaonohi, CEO Element Apothec, a new disruptive CBD brand in California
Jim Makoso, CEO Flowe Technology, a nanoparticles extraction company
Jonah Tuckman, CEO eBumps, an AdTech company in New York
Simon Liegel, Co-Founder Driftless Extracts, a hemp solutions provider in Wisconsin.
Investor Judges:
Terry Buffalo, CEO American Cannabis Company
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst SuperChronics
David Logan, Managing Director Umergence
Episode 616 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Alternative Investors, Cannabis Industry, Angel Investors, Family Offices, High Net Worth Investors, Wealth Managers, Private Bankers, Financial Advisors, Private Equity Funds, Venture Capital Funds, Asset Managers, Cannabis Investment,
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
During this Investor Spotlight webinar hosted by Tim Lozott, CEO & Managing Director Green Life Capital, you'll hear from the following presenting companies:
Lawrence Taylor, CEO Christina, a Real Estate Sponsor in California
Davina Kaonohi, CEO Element Apothec, a new disruptive CBD brand in California
Jim Makoso, CEO Flowe Technology, a nanoparticles extraction company
Jonah Tuckman, CEO eBumps, an AdTech company in New York
Simon Liegel, Co-Founder Driftless Extracts, a hemp solutions provider in Wisconsin.
Investor Judges:
Terry Buffalo, CEO American Cannabis Company
Josh Kincaid, Capital Markets Analyst SuperChronics
David Logan, Managing Director Umergence
Episode 616 of The Talking Hedge:
Your Cannabis Business Podcast.
Covering cannabis products, reviews, business news, interviews, investments, events, and more.
https://www.theTalkingHedgepodcast.com
Music Info:
Song: Dark Trap Beats Hard Rap Instrumental | Gang | 2018Artist: LuxrayBeats
Keywords:
Alternative Investors, Cannabis Industry, Angel Investors, Family Offices, High Net Worth Investors, Wealth Managers, Private Bankers, Financial Advisors, Private Equity Funds, Venture Capital Funds, Asset Managers, Cannabis Investment,
Josh is not an investment adviser. The Talking Hedge is long gold and silver. Listeners should always speak to their personal financial advisers.
Keywords
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