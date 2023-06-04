In vaccinated males, the spike protein from the COVID vax has entirely replaced their sperm.

Prof. Dr. Arne Burkhardt, a German pathologist, presents an unsettling slide show revealing that in vaccinated males, the spike protein from the COVID vaccine has entirely replaced their sperm.

"If I were a woman in fertile age, I would not plan a motherhood from a person, from a man, who has been vaccinated."

-- Pathologist Dr. Arne Burkhardt





