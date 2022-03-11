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Russia sends 100 Tons of Food / Medicine to Ukraine (RT News Censored In Europe) #irnieracingNews
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32 views • March 11, 2022
RUSSIANS FEED UKRAINIANS
The Russian military are delivering hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to the Ukrainian people. This was reported by the Russian news agency RT, which by the way has been one of the very few news agencies in the world, who reported truthfully about the plandemic.
Russia News has been banned across Europe by the UN, and we can see why! #irnieracingReports March 5, 2022 #RussiaAidUkraine #ukraineaid #russianewscensored #uncensorship
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#Superbikewanderer - Marcel Irnie travelling track to track to teach Rider Training and Race Motorcycles. Roaming with a 2009 Duramax LMM dually, carrying a 06' Northern Lite 10.2, pulling a 16' race trailer with BMW S1000RR Merlin, Ninja 400 Motoko, KTM 300xc TPI Acme Moto and a Polaris RS1 named RYzen.
Learn how to ride Faster/Safer with Marcel Irnie's Online RiderTraining Program.
Rider Training Testimonials: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Inquire about Sponsorship, RiderTraining, Kelowna Tours, AMSOIL Synthetics, Schuberth Helmets, Irnieracing Gloves and Parts contact [email protected]
The Russian military are delivering hundreds of thousands of pounds of food to the Ukrainian people. This was reported by the Russian news agency RT, which by the way has been one of the very few news agencies in the world, who reported truthfully about the plandemic.
Russia News has been banned across Europe by the UN, and we can see why! #irnieracingReports March 5, 2022 #RussiaAidUkraine #ukraineaid #russianewscensored #uncensorship
Irnieracing RUMBLE Channel: https://rumble.com/user/irnieracing
Irnieracing Reports Channel: http://youtube.com/irnieracingWBM
Support Marcel Irnie's 2023 Superbike Effort!
Paypal: http://paypal.me/irnieracing
Etransfer: [email protected]
AMSOIL Dealer: http://irnieracing.shopAMSOIL.com
Patreon: http://Patreon.com/irnieracing
Apparel: http://teespring.com/stores/irnieracing
IG: http://Instagram.com/irnieracing
IrnieracingNews Telegram Group: https://t.me/irnieracingnews
2nd Irnieracing Channel: http://youtube.com/irnieracingWBM
Irnieracing RUMBLE Channel: https://rumble.com/user/irnieracing
#Superbikewanderer - Marcel Irnie travelling track to track to teach Rider Training and Race Motorcycles. Roaming with a 2009 Duramax LMM dually, carrying a 06' Northern Lite 10.2, pulling a 16' race trailer with BMW S1000RR Merlin, Ninja 400 Motoko, KTM 300xc TPI Acme Moto and a Polaris RS1 named RYzen.
Learn how to ride Faster/Safer with Marcel Irnie's Online RiderTraining Program.
Rider Training Testimonials: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...
Inquire about Sponsorship, RiderTraining, Kelowna Tours, AMSOIL Synthetics, Schuberth Helmets, Irnieracing Gloves and Parts contact [email protected]
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