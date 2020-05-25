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Central Banks & the Fake Economy: Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA on Answers for the Paranormal
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157 views • May 25, 2020
Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, discusses central banks and the fake economy with Bill Posey and Joe Miroddi on Answers for the Paranormal.
*** BOOK: Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Recorded: May 24, 2020
Cynthia F. Hodges is a lawyer in WA state. Her website is cynthiahodges.com.
*** BOOK: Den of Vipers: Central Banks & the Fake Economy
https://www.amazon.com/dp/0976392089?ref_=pe_3052080_397514860
Recorded: May 24, 2020
Cynthia F. Hodges is a lawyer in WA state. Her website is cynthiahodges.com.
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