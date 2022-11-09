Situation Update, Nov 9, 2022 - Democrats DETHRONED... Three post-election PAYBACK strategies they will inflict upon America

0:00 Elections





- Despite all the obvious CHEATING by Dems, they will lose control of the House

- This ends the monopoly of tyranny and will put a PAUSE on the Dems' agenda

- Fetterman "victory" was obviously RIGGED - he was installed just like Biden

- Arizona voting machines sabotaged to hurt conservatives

- Was Katie Hobbs involved in the AZ steal to make herself governor?

- Key victories include JD Vance (Senate), Rand Paul, Brian Kemp

- Abbott and DeSantis win re-elections

- Clean sweep for GOP in Florida, key seat in NY flipped away from Dems

- Three post-election PREDICTIONS for Dem PAYBACK to punish Americans

- Expect gas prices to skyrocket

- Watch for stock market to CRATER this year

- Dems are still in full control for next two months

- Now the real "Dark Winter" begins for America





