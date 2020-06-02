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CALIFORNIA FIRES CAUSED BY LASERS
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342 views • June 02, 2020
#CaliforniaFiresCausedByLaser,
This video is proof of such Weapon exist to start fires!
The men and women protecting America have a new weapon in their arsenal, as shown by a recent Navy weapons test.
On May 16, the Solid State Laser – Technology Maturation Laser Weapon System Demonstrator aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland destroyed a target drone, according to a Navy news release.
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FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only.
This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.
This video is proof of such Weapon exist to start fires!
The men and women protecting America have a new weapon in their arsenal, as shown by a recent Navy weapons test.
On May 16, the Solid State Laser – Technology Maturation Laser Weapon System Demonstrator aboard the amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland destroyed a target drone, according to a Navy news release.
Advertisement - story continues below
DISCORD.COM Truth money and freedom.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCuW-...
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8RsQ...
!AM*VESSLE* You Tube link
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCQDK...
American Man Link
AmericanMan1967 Discord.comhttps://discord.gg/yc8NYMu
UGETube.com https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@A...
TruuTube.com https://truutube.com/channel/17514833...
Bitchute.comhttps://www.bitchute.com/channel/pJGC...
Google gmail [email protected]
brighteon.comhttps://www.brighteon.com/channels/am...
Come join me on my Discord American Man 1967 https://discord.gg/7pSbebA
FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only.
This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.
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