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Levana Lomma at the Freedom Party at Ala Moana
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31 views • March 29, 2022
On March 26, 2022 a freedom party was held at Ala Moana Beach Park in Honolulu, Hawaii where people burned their masks. There were many speakers at the event including Seaula Junior Tupa'i, Joe Akana, Keline Kahau, Lynn Mariano, Shawn Richey, Abrien Aguirre, Levana Lomma, Nurse Kimberly Kopetseg, Kainoa Makua with music by Kaimi Music and hosted by Jessica Priya.
Levana Lomma, founder and CEO of For Our Rights
https://www.ForOurRights.org
https://KaimiMusic.com
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#FreedomParty #BurnMasks #Hawaii
Levana Lomma, founder and CEO of For Our Rights
https://www.ForOurRights.org
https://KaimiMusic.com
Liberty Press
https://www.LibertyPress.video
#FreedomParty #BurnMasks #Hawaii
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