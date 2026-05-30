THE E.T. CARD IS GONE: How the President Hijacked the Cabal's Final Play





FULL SHOW HERE: https://rumble.com/v7a9hnw-australias-future-the-alien-mask-and-the-central-casting-clue.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a





A chained gray alien. A military base. And the President of the United States walking it like a prize catch. The message is unmistakable: We are in control now.





In this strategic analysis, Riccardo Bosi decodes President Trump's Truth Social post—an image that has sent the world spinning. But this is not chaos. This is choreography. Trump is not reacting to the alien narrative. He is seizing it.





Bosi reveals the hidden history: Wernher von Braun, the Nazi scientist brought to America through Operation Paperclip, told his secretary a chilling prophecy. The cabal's last move—their final card to play—would be a fake alien invasion. A manufactured crisis designed to unite humanity under globalist control. The same plot the deep state has been planning for decades. They planned to play the alien card. Trump is playing it first—on his terms, with his chains.





The message is layered: DJT is in charge of the entire ET issue. The cabal has lost not only the money, not only the elections, but their final weapon. The fake invasion has been preempted. The narrative has been hijacked. But disclosure is coming. Real disclosure. ETs have been on this rock for longer than we can imagine. But the truth will be released at a digestible pace—not to hide it, but to keep the faithful from being destabilized.





NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned, but new ones crop up every week.





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NOTICE: Many frauds weigh in as me (JMC). I NEVER promote or sell any QFS, Crypto, wallets etc. These people are reported as fraud and are banned but new ones crop up every week.