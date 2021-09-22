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Despotism 1946
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42 views • September 22, 2021
Released after WWII, this amazing film illustrates the thesis that all communities can be ranged on a scale running from democracy to despotism. The two chief characteristics of despotism -- restricted respect and concentrated power -- are defined and illustrated. Don't be surprised if today's modern democracies don't fare so well when measured against this film.
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