3yrs ago 7-25-20 Expert Genius Health Officials Guidelines for Covid-19 Sex Glory Holes Coronavirus Masks Lockdowns
Published 14 hours ago

Global Newshttps://globalnews.ca/news/7204384/coronavirus-glory-holes-sex/


Try ‘glory holes’ for safer sex during coronavirus, B.C. CDC says


BCC

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/sex-during-a-pandemic-covid-19-bccdc-guidelines-1.5658567


The BCCDC has frank new guidelines for sex during a pandemic


Toronto Sun

https://torontosun.com/life/relationships/physical-distancing-b-c-health-agency-touts-glory-holes-for-safer-pandemic-sex


PHYSICAL DISTANCING?: B.C. health agency touts 'glory holes' for safer pandemic sex

freedomvaccinescensorshipclownworldwhopandemicfreespeechmandatesmasksagenda2030coronavirusquarantineslockdownscovid19plandemicoperationwarpspeedcurfewsthegreatresetcovidmandatesvaccinemandatesthenewnormal15minutecities

