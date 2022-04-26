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UN report on Ukraine's Violations of Human Rights 2014-2021 - Inside Russia Report (MIRRORED)
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318 views • April 26, 2022
UN report on Ukraine's Violations of Human Rights 2014-2021 - Inside Russia Report (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel iEarlGrey at:-
https://youtu.be/vWGSA-Aj47U
A concise summary of this report is to be found at: https://humanrights-online.org/summar...
Full text of UN Report in Ukraine:
OFFICIAL RUSSIAN translation: https://www.refworld.org.ru/publisher...
OFFICIAL ENGLISH translation: https://www.ohchr.org/en/documents/co...
UNOFFICIAL UKRAINIAN translation: http://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countr...
Note the exact wording of all three documents varies surprisingly, from occasional omissions in one, to gaping holes in another, to totally different references in the last....
More updates from inside Russia as events unfold.
Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1462001
and as a podcast: https://anchor.fm/iearlgrey
Telegram: https://t.me/iearlgreytv
#Russia #Ukraine #UnitedNations
Mirrored from You Tube channel iEarlGrey at:-
https://youtu.be/vWGSA-Aj47U
A concise summary of this report is to be found at: https://humanrights-online.org/summar...
Full text of UN Report in Ukraine:
OFFICIAL RUSSIAN translation: https://www.refworld.org.ru/publisher...
OFFICIAL ENGLISH translation: https://www.ohchr.org/en/documents/co...
UNOFFICIAL UKRAINIAN translation: http://www.ohchr.org/Documents/Countr...
Note the exact wording of all three documents varies surprisingly, from occasional omissions in one, to gaping holes in another, to totally different references in the last....
More updates from inside Russia as events unfold.
Also available on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iEarlGrey:9
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1462001
and as a podcast: https://anchor.fm/iearlgrey
Telegram: https://t.me/iearlgreytv
#Russia #Ukraine #UnitedNations
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