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How to roll blue sage smudge sticks with roses {Holistic Made Simple}
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20 views • October 11, 2021
I got sage for days, y'all!! And rolling it up for some gorgeous and healing blue sage smudge sticks. Smudging has been traditionally used to safeguard against negativity that could interfere with sleep. Some research suggests that sage contains compounds that could help ease insomnia. Classic garden sage (Salvia officinalis) is sometimes burned like white sage. It's also been used to improve sleep and soothe anxiety.
In this video, I show you how I roll smudge sticks using blue sage and flower petals. Check it out and learn more at bit.ly/shopholistic ...and learn how to work with sage in this video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JdRoE9tXrIJc
In this video, I show you how I roll smudge sticks using blue sage and flower petals. Check it out and learn more at bit.ly/shopholistic ...and learn how to work with sage in this video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/JdRoE9tXrIJc
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