Vietnam: My Orange Pain [RT Documentary]

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The use of the toxic chemical harmed the health of those immediately exposed to it and led to birth defects in subsequent generations. About the terrible consequences of the Vietnam War - the film ‘Vietnam: My Orange Pain’.