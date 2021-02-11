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Jim Hoft Releases Total Proof of 2020 Election Fraud
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190 views • February 11, 2021
Jim Hoft Releases Total Proof of 2020 Election Fraud
Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft of https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/ join The Alex Jones Show to break down their recent Twitter ban after posting video evidence of voter fraud. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60246b5de2ad55302390c232
Jim Hoft and Joe Hoft of https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/ join The Alex Jones Show to break down their recent Twitter ban after posting video evidence of voter fraud. https://postnewsera.com/watch?id=60246b5de2ad55302390c232
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