Bitcoin Governance ESG -- Fewer Wars, Less Centralized Power
Many critics will tell you that bitcoin governance is zero thus negatively affecting its scam E.S.G. score. The truth is that bitcoin lessens the control of a centralized power, and by dematerializing property, will create fewer wars. Bitcoin is a net positive for the planet.

