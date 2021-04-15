GOVERNMENT DISAPPEARING GROUPS & ROUNDING PEOPLE UP UNDER GUISE OF COVID W/ KEVIN ANNETT

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Kevin Annett rejoins the program to share how the Canadian government has started to round people up under the guise of COVID. They are also targeting him with trumped up charges for not following quarantine rules. This is an official warning that governments are starting to use COVID for communist style persecution. It could not be more serious for people everywhere to resist. They will come for you too.
Do background reading into Kevin Annett and his decades long struggle to abolish genocide, child murder and tyranny at https://murderbydecree.com and https://republicofkanata.ca
Listen to his weekly blog show on https://bbsradio.com/herewestand every Sunday at 3 pm pacific, 6 pm eastern, 11 pm GMT
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