The 2025 Las Vegas Bowl Will Be an Embarrassing Curtain Call for the Huskers and Time for Matt Rhule to Quit

The Nebraska Cornhuskers face Utah in the 2025 Las Vegas Bowl amid a challenging season marked by player departures, recruiting difficulties, and questions about coaching stability. Fans anticipate a tough matchup as the program reflects on its direction heading into the offseason.

View the full article and supporting material at the Nebraska Journal Herald and Substack https://nebraskajournalherald.substack.com/p/the-2025-las-vegas-bowl-will-be-an

#NebraskaFootball #LasVegasBowl #Huskers #MattRhule #CollegeFootball