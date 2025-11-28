BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
TRUTH ABOUT NEPHILIM - ORIGIN OF GENETIC EVIL CALLED ELITE
Bible Study Book of Enoch
46 followers
348 views • 21 hours ago

Governments were brought on by the Nephilim (offspring of Fallen Angels and human women) who wanted to rule over men.  Their bloodlines continue to today where they have shifted to ruling from kingdoms to now ruling by coorporations


The whole structure of our world is ruled by these evil elites [Mystery Babylon in the Bible] and will not change as long as they remain


God has a plan for dealing with them (and soon) but mankind will have to experience the totality of their rule (3.5 years of a wicked world system ran similar to China's social credit system), where there is complete opposite of Jesus' commands ie. No reverence for God and no love for others)


The groundwork is already being laid out for this system and the UN (via the WHO, WEF, Agenda 2030) is a big part of it


And the only reason evil exists is because of God's Grace towards men.  In theory, he could strike everyone down with a lightning bolt the second they did something wrong, but that is not His nature.  His true nature is reflected in Jesus, full of grace, truth and love.

Keywords
eliteenochnephilim
