11/4/25 TRUMP: Nuclear Option! DC Goblin, RFK Mercury Win! Comey Burn Bag Bust!
You Are Free TV
You Are Free TV
1257 followers
57 views • 3 days ago

11/4/25 President Trump calls on the Senate to end the Filibuster in America's fight to defeat DS Globalist capture before 2026 midterms. Dick Cheney, "100,000" Iraqi children and thousands of US Troops dead, maimed & poisoned to make billions with Haliburton in the manufactured War on Terror, goes the way of the goblins. RFK huge MAHA win on removing mercury from all vaccines. Comey, burned by his own handwritten notes, as the case for Grand Conspiracy for the coup vs. the USA builds! And much more! Pray for God's intervention in tonight's election as the globalists attempt fraud! We are Winning & We Are FREE!


PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO Thank You!


Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather to share opinions and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about this subject to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical or legal advice.


President Trump’s Social Media:

https://truthsocial.com/


TAKE ACTION!

https://billblasterapp.org/

Senate: 202-224-3121

House: 202-225-3121

Johnson: 202-225-2777


Join the Pray 4 America Movement:

Sec. Scott Turner: Call to Pray 4 America!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qFx2FVPwy34


Biden's Staff Pay-4-Play Bribes in 2024 Election: $4M bonus for POTUS Win:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/10/shock-top-biden-aide-admits-financial-incentive-cover/


Senator Hawley (R-MO) proposes Bill to keep SNAP funded during Gov. Shutdown:

https://www.congress.gov/bill/119th-congress/senate-bill/3024/text


Resveratrol kills the parasite causing Chagas Disease:

https://atlasofscience.org/resveratrol-a-natural-product-that-kills-the-parasite-responsible-for-chagas-disease/


Dmitriev interview w Lara Logan:

https://rumble.com/v70pim4-putins-quiet-diplomat-kirill-dmitriev-on-peace-and-war-in-ukraine-ep-41-goi.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp_a


Russia/USA "bridge" & background:

https://rumble.com/v70yu0w-breaking-history-ep-122-the-alaskarussia-bridge-global-realignments-and-the.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_upp_a&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email


NJ polling stations moved after bomb threats:

https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/new-jersey-polling-places-changed-due-threats


Mexican Mayor in Michoacan assassinated for standing against cartels & their control of avocado industry:

https://gatewayhispanic.com/2025/11/breaking-news-mayor-uruapan-municipality-michoacan-mexico-assassinated/


Tom Alexandrovich fleas to Israel after pedo arrest in LV:

https://www.timesofisrael.com/senior-israeli-cyber-official-detained-in-las-vegas-as-part-of-child-solicitation-probe/


Egyptian Diplomatic Immunity & the C Kirk murder:

https://georgewebb.substack.com/p/egyptian-diplomatic-immunity-fly?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=674856&post_id=177964226&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email


RFK Jr. Removal of Mercury from all vaccines:

https://www.themahareport.com/p/breaking-news-kennedy-calls-on-minamata?utm_source=post-email-title&publication_id=1712557&post_id=178000706&utm_campaign=email-post-title&isFreemail=true&r=jkgsn&triedRedirect=true&utm_medium=email

Go here for more links: https://rumble.com/v718jng-11425.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_a



Listen to “The Blessing”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zp6aygmvzM4


You Are Free TV celebrates our sponsor, C60 Evo! 5G Protection, DNA repair, health-in-aging and more!


YAFTV offers a 15% off code for ALL C60 Evo products

to monthly supporters on Ko-fi & Give Send Go

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv


For ALL Viewers, 10% discount:

LINK: Https://www.c60evo.com/YAFTV

CODE: YAFTV


To Support You Are Free TV:

https://www.ko-fi.com/youarefreetv

https://www.givesendgo.com/youarefreetv

(Monthly supporters sent 15% C60Evo discount code)


PayPal: [email protected]


Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ


Humanity is Awakening and taking up our S(word) of God's Armor!! We Will Defeat the Cartel Babylon Globalist Regime! Prayer Wave!!

WE ARE FREE !!

