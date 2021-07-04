X22 REPORT July 4th: Big Announcement Coming, Wait Until You See What Happens Next, Great Things

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Big Announcement Coming, Wait Until You See What Happens Next, Great Things
The [DS] is panicking, the puppet masters are preparing the next event, they know they cannot stop what is coming. The people are not divided like they wanted, the people of this country are coming together. Trump is ready to make a big announcement. The election audit results are going to be produced and the [DS] will react by pushing events, they are now preparing the narrative. This will fail. Trump knows the playbook, great things are about to happen, more and more people are waking up, wait until you see what happens next.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.