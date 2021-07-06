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FREEDOM OF INFORMATION - YOU HAVE A RIGHT TO IT
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61 views • July 06, 2021
Feel empowered to take ACTION with Amy Newhook, VCC Chapter Leader, Victoria VC and Dr. Chris Shaw, PhD, Neuroscientist. Build confidence in utilizing Canada’s Freedom of Information Act, your right to it and why you would want to file a report.
Link to pdf Slides: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/Freedom-of-Information.pdf
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
Link to pdf Slides: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/Freedom-of-Information.pdf
Join the FIGHT for our FREEDOM. Become a member of Vaccine Choice Canada and stay informed!
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/join/
"Know the Facts”
https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/wp-content/uploads/vcc-concerns-with-covid-19-vaccines-2020.pdf
Support our Legal Defence Fund: https://vaccinechoicecanada.com/donate/
You can find our videos on:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vaccinechoicecanada
https://www.bitchute.com/vaccinechoicecanada/
https://rumble.com/c/c-667243
https://www.librti.com/vaccine-choice-canada
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