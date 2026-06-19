Will AI Replace Jobs? How UAE Universities Are Preparing Students for the Future

The UAE is quickly becoming an attractive choice for higher education, especially for exposure to the latest in technologies. UAE universities for international students are a perfect mix of academic excellence and cultural experience, owing to their diverse student population and rich links with the industry.

The students are provided with a space for learning where they are taught to be innovative and think globally and entrepreneurially. This exposure is priceless in getting them ready for careers that go beyond the borders, particularly in the arena of AI and automation.